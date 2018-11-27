If Carrie Bradshaw wore dark berry lipstick and wrote her sex column in the age of Tinder, she might have looked a lot like Blake, the protagonist in the quasi rom-com The New Romantic. Led by The End of the F***ing World's Jessica Barden, the indie film explores the life of a college-journalist-turned-sugar-baby — and all the glitz, glamour, and heartache that comes with it.
The film will leave you smitten with the young actress, and even more fascinated by the complicated sugar-daddy relationship. But while you watch Barden get showered with extravagant gifts — including diamonds and a vespa — you might miss her beauty evolution throughout the film, which directly correlates with her character's development.
We spoke with the film's lead makeup artist, Karly Madill, for all the details on Barden's transformation from a doe-eyed college student to a women who knows what she wants. She breaks down all the makeup she used on The New Romantic set, ahead.