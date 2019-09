If Carrie Bradshaw wore dark berry lipstick and wrote her sex column in the age of Tinder, she might have looked a lot like Blake, the protagonist in the quasi rom-com The New Romantic . Led by The End of the F***ing World' s Jessica Barden, the indie film explores the life of a college-journalist-turned- sugar-baby — and all the glitz, glamour, and heartache that comes with it.