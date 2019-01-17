29 Wedding Guest Outfit Options Meant To Stand Out, Not Upstage

Whether you’re crashing, a plus one, or a VIP on the official program, you’ve still got to look your part as a guest. Dressing for a wedding is not a task to be taken lightly, especially when it's the season to dress festively. We would never recommend upstaging the bride — gentle reminder: it’s STILL quite the faux pas to wear white to a wedding unless requested by the couple — but, we can’t promise you won’t be dubbed 'best dressed.' Now that you’ve got the outfit ready to go, it’s time to consider the next most important deliberation...red, white, or sparkling?