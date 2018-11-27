A team led by LeBron James, Lindsey Vonn, Cindy Crawford and Arnold Schwarzenegger sounds like the kind of situation where we'd ride the bench a lot, but would definitely still want to be involved. Even if we can't exactly live like them, starting today we can get the same nutrients, which is basically the same thing, right?
James, Vonn, Crawford and Schwarzenegger have joined forces to create a new way to serve consumers and educate people on health and wellness through a subscription service. The lifestyle brand is called Ladder and sells a variety of products through its website.
"It’s not just about supplements or protein shakes, it’s more about healthy living and helping people become more educated so that they can live their life to their full potential," Vonn said.
James had the initial idea for the brand because he wanted to create something to help him perform better while he was in season. Vonn came on when she learned that all of the products are safe to use even under strict doping laws.
"When I joined Ladder, I wanted to make sure that it’s simple and actually useful to the consumer," Vonn said. "That you look at the back of the label and it’s very few ingredients and they’re all things you can actually pronounce."
So basically, users take a quiz on the Ladder website to zero in on what they most want to achieve. Ladder's advisors can then guide the consumer to the workouts and products that best support their goals. Among the advising team is Mike Mancias, who also happens to be James's personal trainer.
However, you don't have to be a professional athlete or supermodel to benefit from Ladder. Vonn said that the product is useful for anyone looking for an easy way to get extra and different nutrients in their life no matter their activity level.
As Vonn heads into her last year competing, Ladder provides excitement for what's to come and life after skiing.
"I’m excited to hopefully close out my career with a bang and move on to the next chapter," Vonn said. "For me, I think being a part of Ladder will help me stay in that fitness world a little bit more."
