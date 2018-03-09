10 Women In Sports To Follow On Instagram For Major Inspiration

This year's Winter Olympics were pretty much dominated by women. Between Chloe Kim's insane halfpipe routine and the women's hockey team's historic victory, it seemed like everyone just wanted to talk about the women athletes.
But, now that the Olympics are over, some of us fair-weather sports fans have stopped caring about sports altogether. However, there are still so many women athletes out there — Olympians and other elite sportswomen — who deserve to be honored all year long.
If you need some courage to chase your fitness dreams, or just inspiration to rediscover a sport that you used to love, look no further than Instagram. Ahead are just a handful of professional women athletes who are worth following.
Follow our new Instagram account in partnership with NBC Sports, @OnHerTurf, for the best from women in sports, on and off the field.