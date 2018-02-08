These Are The Olympians To Stan If You Don't Know Anything About Sports

It's awards season, which means many of us have been cramming trying to catch up on the nominated films so we can follow along during the shows. But you might want to clear a little space in your brain to prep for the other important award show happening this February: the Olympics.
This Friday is the Opening Ceremony for the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Winter Games, where we'll get our first glimpse of Team USA all together. The Winter Olympics don't get as much hype or recognition as the Summer Games, possibly because the sports are a little less mainstream (looking at you, curling). But there are definitely some exciting athletes and narratives you're going to want to pay attention to this year.
If you don't know anything about sports, that's okay. Here are some of the athletes you're probably going to end up stanning by the end of the Games. Who will be the Timothée Chamalet of the Olympics? Too soon to say, but we have a few ideas ahead.
Follow our new Instagram account in partnership with NBC Sports, @OnHerTurf, for the best from women in sports, on and off the field.