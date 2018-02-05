How To Stream All The Inspiring Action Of The 2018 Winter Olympics

In four days, the best winter sports athletes from around the world (minus Russia) will gather in the Pyeongchang Olympic Stadium in South Korea for the start of the 2018 Winter Olympics.
This means that from now through February 25, you can expect to see plenty of commercials that will make you want to cry and hear no shortage of inspirational music timed to impressive feats of strength on the slopes. If you're feeling teary, comedian Leslie Jones, who is returning for another year of Olympic commentary should help to lighten the mood.
The Games officially begins with the Opening Ceremony this Friday, February 9, at 8 p.m. All eyes will likely be on athletes from North and South Korea, who will march under a unification flag for the first time since 2006, the Olympic Channel confirmed.
Advertisement
It's official! North and South Korea will march under the unification flag at @pyeongchang2018. The two nations also marched together at Sydney 2000, Athens 2004 and Torino 2006. pic.twitter.com/nZERDYW9CB— Olympic Channel (@olympicchannel) January 20, 2018
NBC is the main Olympics broadcast sponsor, and, unlike, the Super Bowl, you unfortunately won't get live streaming access for free.
If you have TV log-in credentials, you can tune in on NBC or watch via NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports app. The app is available for both iOS and Android, as well as on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox.
Without credentials, your best bets are to sign up for one of the following monthly subscription packages: YouTube TV ($35 per month), Hulu Live ($39.99 per month), Sling TV Blue ($25 per month), or DirecTV Now Live A Little ($35 per month).
Although the Opening Ceremony is traditionally thought of as the beginning of the Games, competition kicks off this Wednesday, February 7, with alpine skiing and curling. The women's figure skating short program won't start until February 21. Head here for a full schedule of each sport's events.
As for that cute little mascot you'll see everywhere: His name is Soohorang, and he is a white tiger, an animal that symbolizes protection in Korea.
Advertisement