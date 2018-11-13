JetBlue Is Taking 20% Off All Flights — But The Deal Ends Soon

Never does the sentiment "I need a vacation from this vacation" ring truer than during the holiday season. We get some time off around Thanksgiving and a few days around Christmas and New Years, but with the madness of holiday travel and perhaps a little too much time around certain relatives, that time can sometimes hardly feel like a break. Perhaps that's why this year, JetBlue is offering travelers a chance to go on a getaway that's actually relaxing between Thanksgiving and Christmas. Sneak in an extra vacation at a discount with the airline's current Holidazed Sale.
For this sale, JetBlue is taking 20% off the base airfare on all travel between November 27 and December 12. If ever there was a time to use that leftover PTO you've been saving in case of an emergency, well, this is it. Use the discount to take a solo trip before hanging out with your hectic family or celebrate the holidays early alone with your S.O. No matter where you decide to escape to or who you decide to invite — or purposely exclude — you'll be getting 20% off the travel.
To take advantage of the discount, go to the JetBlue website and select your departure city, desired destination, and travel dates within the window of November 27 through December 12. Then, input "HOLIDAZED" in the promo code box above the "find it" button. Once you've found and selected your desired flights, the discount amount will be displayed in the itinerary subtotal on the bottom right side of the flights page. The discount isn't valid for flights taken on Fridays or Sundays, so keep that in mind as you choose your travel dates.
Just like the holiday season, this deal won't last forever. To get the savings, you've got to book your flights by 11:59 PM ET tomorrow, Wednesday, November 14. This might be the only opportunity you'll ever have to actually take a vacation from your "vacation" without setting yourself up to be broke come New Years Day, so you might as well take it.
