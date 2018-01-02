Story from Travel

The Top Travel Trends For 2018 Are Set To Change The Way You Holiday

Kate Hamilton
See All Slides
Begin Slideshow
Photo: visitporto
A new year, and a shiny new holiday allowance just waiting to be signed off. What to do with it? Well, if 2018’s travel trends are anything to go by, then you might consider skipping the beach and heading for the colder climes of Iceland or Norway. Prefer the energy of a city? Spend a few days wandering the storied streets of Porto, check into a ryokan in Tokyo or get stuck into K-pop in Seoul. If that’s not enough then extend your business trip, travel with your grandma and book through Amazon Echo. Welcome to travel in 2018.
Related Stories
How Much Americans Spent On 2018 Holiday Travel

More from Travel

R29 Original Series