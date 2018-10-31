Chipotle Is Running A Halloween Deal Today That's Anything But Spooky

It's officially Halloween, which means there may be a lot of things scaring you today. You might come across people on the street sporting gory masks, mechanical decorations that you didn't know were going to move or make noise when you touch them (the worst!), or folks at your office party playing with a ouija board. Thankfully, among all that spooky stuff, there will be a delicious respite this Halloween that's anything but frightening. Today, Chipotle is offering a special "Boorito" deal that will take the horror out of dining out this evening.
Starting at 3 p.m. today, customers can get a burrito, bowl, salad, or order of tacos for $4 when they order online or through the Chipotle app. In order to take advantage of the savings, you simply need the Halloween-themed magic word. Use the code "BOORITO" at checkout to unlock the promotion.
The only thing startling about this Halloween deal is that it's not the only thing Chipotle is doing to celebrate the holiday. Fans of the chain can also enter to win free burritos for a year. To make yourself eligible, all you have to do is post a photo of yourself in your Halloween costume at a Chipotle location and tag @Chipotle. It's almost scary how easy it is to enter since you're already going to be at Chipotle picking up your $4-entrée. The contest submission period starts at 3 p.m. local time today and ends at 1 a.m. November 1. Knowing that you're about to get a discounted lunch and maybe even free burritos for a year should be enough to make any Halloween hater a temporary fan of the holiday.
