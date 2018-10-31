Here Are All The Places You Can Eat For Free This Halloween

If you've spent the last several months planning the perfect Halloween costume — maybe one that's relevant, clever, and a little bit edgy — all that thought and effort is really going to pay off this year. That's because several restaurant chains around the country are rewarding customers who show up at its stores in costume with discounts and freebies.
Even if you simply don't like dressing up on Halloween, that's okay. You too can get sweet deals. Many food chains are offering promotions in the name of Halloween and are only asking customers to show up — dressed in costume or not — to get its discounts and limited edition seasonal foods. No matter how you plan on dressing this October 31, you can eat for free, or at least, for less.
Applebee's:
All month long, Applebee's has been selling its special Zombie Cocktail for $1. The drink is made with rum, pineapple, passion fruit, cherry, and lime flavors. Plus, it features a gummy candy brain. Halloween is the last day to take advantage of the spooky offer.
Burger King:
Select Burger King locations have been serving Frozen Fanta Scary Black Cherry slushies for $1. Halloween will be the last day to get the themed $1 drink.
Cheesecake Factory:
This Halloween, participating Cheesecake Factory locations will be handing out free slices of its candy-themed cheesecakes, according to People. If you're not up to dining in at the chain come Wednesday, you can still get special freebies when you order through DoorDash. When you order $30 worth of food and use the promo code "TREATORTREAT" at checkout, you'll receive a free slice of either the Reese's Peanut Butter Chocolate Cake Cheesecake or Hershey's Chocolate Bar Cheesecake. The Door Dash deal is available Monday, October 29 through Halloween.
Chili's:
This month, Chili's has been offering its Great Pumpkin 'Rita for just $5 each. The festive cocktail is made with Monin pumpkin spice syrup, Lunazul silver tequila, Triple Sec, and a splash of Captain Morgan. Halloween is the last day to get the drink.
Chipotle:
Starting at 3 p.m. on Halloween, Chipotle customers can get a burrito, bowl, salad, or order of tacos for $4. To get the $4-entrée deal, use the code "BOORITO" when you order on the app or online. The chain is also offering customers a chance to win free burritos for a year. To enter, post a photo of yourself in costume at a Chipotle restaurant to your Instagram profile or story and tag @Chipotle.
Baskin-Robbins:
This ice cream chain is celebrating Halloween with a Celebrate 31 promotion. On October 31, guests can get any regular or kids-sized scoop of ice cream for $1.50 at participating locations nationwide.
BurgerFi:
This gourmet burger chain is offering a free small custard or a free small order of fries to anyone who visits a participating location of the restaurant in costume on Wednesday, October 31.
Insomnia Cookies:
Stop by any location in costume on Halloween and get one free "traditional" cookie.
Just Salad:
In homage to one of the year's biggest meme's "Girl Laughing with Salad," Just Salad is offering free salad to anyone who shows up to a store location dressed as "Girl Laughing with Salad" this Halloween. You can also simply dress up as a salad and get the same freebie.
Krispy Kreme:
In addition to offering festive limited edition doughnuts, Krispy Kreme will be offering freebies. Customers who wear a costume to participating locations on October 31 will get a free doughnut of their choice.
Smoothie King:
This Halloween, customers can get a free pumpkin smoothie when they purchase any other smoothie. Simply text "TRICK" to 91681 to get the coupon.
