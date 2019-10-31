Halloween Food Deals & Freebies You Don’t Have To Trick Or Treat For

Halloween is one of those under-recognized food holidays. Sure it’s about costumes and scares, but there is no trick without treats. You need popcorn for the movies and candy for the kids. Ghosts, vampires, and spiders might be scary but they lose their edge when represented by cookies covered in white chocolate, raspberry jam oozes and Oreos with pretzels for legs. And who can forget the classic baby carrot finger with the almond sliver nails?
We can go on forever waxing poetic about witch’s brew punches and blood cocktails and lemon-lime slime but we’d rather leave it to the professionals. The next 4-hours will be packed with freebies, not only is Chipotle bringing back its boorito deal today but tomorrow, Ben & Jerry's is giving away free scoops. Here are some deals that bring you all the satisfaction you felt as a trick or treater, they may-or-may-not require a costume.
The Cheesecake Factory is giving away free cheesecake slices in a partnership with DoorDash. You can have your pick of either Reese's Peanut Butter Chocolate and Hershey’s Chocolate Bar Cheesecakes when you order $30 worth of food on the app.
7-Eleven is having a buy-one-get-one deal. You end up getting two large pizzas for $7. To redeem you just visit your local 7-Eleven and scan your 7Rewards membership code at checkout.
Just Salad knows vegetables might be scary for many Americans, which is why it’s giving away free salads to whoever comes into a location in full costume.
Applebee’s cocktail of the month is the Vampire, a purple rum cocktail that comes with a set of vampire fangs, all for $1.
Baskin Robbins is no stranger to spooky treats and for $1.70 you can enjoy any one of its 31 scoops.
Dunkin’ has been selling 10 Munchkin doughnut holes for $2 all month long, so today is your last day.
Insomnia Cookies will award a free traditional cookie to any restless soul who shows up in costume today.
🎃 happy halloween 👻— insomnia cookies (@insomniacookies) October 31, 2019
stop in today & get a free traditional cookie with costume.
in addition to this, you have the chance to win a $100 gift card for the best costume! just post a selfie in-store. tag insomnia cookies & use #trickortreatyoself
rules: https://t.co/GuzQcIK4Ks pic.twitter.com/KSGirtS165
