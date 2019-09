Halloween offers us ethical, morally striving folks the tremendous opportunity to be really, really bad for a day. The consensus among actors is that playing villains is a far more exhilarating experience than playing a hero. In the wise words of Charlie Hunnam , "It's generally more fun to play the villain." Villains are complicated, wounded, intelligent. They have elaborate costumes. They give deadly glares. Most importantly, they stick in the memory. We don't remember what they wear — we remember who they are.