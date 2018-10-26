The Royal Wedding Wasn't Entirely Problem-Free, According to Meghan Markle & Prince Harry

Everything Meghan Markle and Prince Harry do feels effortless. Since their royal wedding in May, the couple has dealt with everything from pregnancy announcements to secret vacations— and done it all in style.
But royals have problems, too, even if they are unusual ones. In a recording at the exhibition A Royal Wedding: The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Meghan and Harry reveal the details of their big wedding day, and all of the little things that could have gone wrong.
One big problem for them was the flowers. After a cold April, the garden they had been growing for the occasion let them down. “We didn’t have as many flowers in our little garden as we had hoped for,” Harry says in a voiceover recording used in the exhibit. Despite the shortage, Harry went out the morning of the wedding and picked Meghan’s bouquet.
Prince Harry also picked out the song for Meghan’s walk down the aisle, Handel’s “Eternal Source of Light Divine.” Thankfully, nothing went wrong with the music. “Wherever we are, whatever we’re doing, we can close our eyes, listen to that music and take ourselves straight back to that moment. It’s a beautiful thing for both of us.” Harry says.
The recording was part of a display at Windsor Castle, which prominently features Meghan Markle’s Givenchy wedding dress and the diamond tiara she was loaned by Queen Elizabeth for the occasion.
