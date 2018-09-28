Since you wouldn't have to pay for security and rooms for your staff like the Prince and Duchess did, it's safe to say a mere commoner could pull off a similar weekend trip for around $3,000. Unfortunately, though, there is one additional expense associated with this specific vacation. According to India, staying at the Soho House requires a membership, and there's a hefty annual fee to get one. The membership that allows you access to all the Soho House locations around the world will set you back $3,500 a year. If you're under 30, however, and only get membership to one of the houses, it's cheaper. India estimates that more affordable membership to be around $1,800 a year. But there's more: You'll only get the chance to pay that sum if you make it through the extensive Soho House member application process, which requires things like a headshot and letters of recommendation. So, yes, while this vacation is technically more attainable than most the royal couple go on, it's still pretty damn exclusive.