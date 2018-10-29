You Won't Believe How Much Ivanka Trump Has Changed

With her buttery blonde hair, rosy-nude makeup, and Ballet Slippers manicure carefully calculated for her powerful, unelected White House position, it's hard to imagine a time when Ivanka Trump didn't look like, well, Ivanka Trump. In her two years now as an advisor to the President of the United States (slash dad), she's perfected her image as a glamorous yet professional government official — though her credentials and actual work in the White House still raise questions. As does the fact that her longtime makeup artist is a Mexican immigrant, in spite of the family's policies and demeaning rhetoric directed at the country.
But Ivanka wasn't always trying to craft such a political image. After her living her entire life in the spotlight, first appearing on red carpets when her age was still in the single digits, Ivanka has tried it all: messy updos, ultra-smoky eyes, and glitter lipgloss with eyeshadow to match. There was even a time when (*gasp*) she wasn't a blonde and loved a bright orange lip. And of course, who can forget her infamous "punk phase?"
On the eve of her 37th birthday, we're taking a look back at Ivanka's own beauty evolution — from the daughter of a businessman-turned-reality TV-star to a first daughter working in the White House — and what it all really means.