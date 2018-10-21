Kim Kardashian Received More Instagram Birthday Tributes Than We Can Handle

True to form, the Kardashian-Jenner-West clan pulled out all the stops for Kim’s 38th birthday this weekend.
Kim kept her own online presence on the day-of relatively low-key, simply posting a photo of several cream- and blush-colored flower bouquets on her Instagram stories, captioned with a thank you for the birthday wishes.
But her family turned Instagram into one big party for Kim, starting with Khloé Kardashian, who on Saturday posted a set of photos in her sister’s honor — including a sweet shot of the pair with babies True and Chicago.
“My entire life, you’ve always been someone that I look up to. To me, You are super woman!!” Khloé wrote. "I’m so thankful for us getting closer over the last year. You’re a fucking rider! Without you I would be lost! Crazy shit happens to us all of the time, but how fucking lucky are we that we get to experience this crazy thing called life with one another?”
Kris Jenner posted a collage of photos of Kim through the years (including a few adorable shots of baby and toddler Kim, complete with giant pigtails). “You are the best mom, wife, sister, daughter and friend and i am beyond blessed to be your Mom. I cherish every single memory we share and wish for you all the love you give us every single day...i love you,” Jenner wrote.
Kendall and Kylie Jenner also took to social media to celebrate their sister. Kendall put up clips from a video Kanye West made in honor of his wife’s birthday last year, and Kylie posted a video of her and Kim collaborating on a Kylie Cosmetics line (a nod to their respective beauty empires — Kim’s KKW Beauty also hosted a sale in honor of her birthday all day Sunday).
West, it should be noted, also celebrated Kim’s birthday on Saturday, surprising her with massive floating pink flower bouquets hanging around their sparse living room, and a piano serenade.
Some of Kim’s longtime friends and collaborators also posted in her honor. Jonathan Cheban posted a photo of the pair, writing, “Too much to write about how fucking perfect you are as a friend a mother and a wife so I won’t! As long as we all know it’s good enough for me!!” Kim’s working partner and makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic posted a gallery of Kim’s looks through the years and a similarly heartfelt message, calling her his “day 1.”
