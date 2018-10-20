Kanye West Sent Kim K Stunning Flowers For Her Birthday — But What Are They?

Summer rains bring stunning fall flowers, and Kanye West showered his wife, Kim Kardashian West, with beautiful bouquets of late-season bloomers for her birthday. But in true Kanye tradition, the flowers were art-directed to the nth degree, hanging from the ceiling in punchy colors. We’re now heading to our local garden store and feverishly planting some of these flowers in hopes of making our own.
Kardashian posted a video of the swoon-worthy floral arrangement on her Twitter account. In a minimally-decorated room, giant bouquets are suspended in varying heights. In the middle of the room, a pianist plays an ivory piano that conveniently matches the empty space, dotted only by the massive hanging flowers. It’s a truly next-level version of the humble bodega bouquet.
Our next floral arrangement won’t come with its own musician and randomly empty room, but we’re loving Kardashian's tribute to her gift. “The most beautiful birthday flowers in the world!!!!!” she wrote. “I have the sweetest most creative husband! Thank you babe love you so much!!!” West, for his part, replied to her with a lovely message, writing, “You’re stunning. I will keep trying to make things that can express how beautiful you are inside and out and how much I love you and our family” on his recently resurrected (again) Twitter account.
While we can’t be 100% sure without seeing the flowers up close, we think they’re lavender stalks with feather celosias, amaranth, and accented with asters and dried ornamental grasses. Celosias and amaranth usually bloom in autumn-friendly colors, like magenta, plum, and orange. Kardashian’s bouquets include a simple color scheme of purple and hot pink. The fluffy celosia petals cascade into negative space, giving the arrangement a haphazard, spiky look — almost like a Jackson Pollock painting, or fuzzy caterpillars.
While more traditional floral bouquets use circular growers, like roses, daisies, and peonies, horticulture is picking up on stalked flowers. Instagram accounts like brrch_floral are modernizing the art of floral arrangements with usual shapes and garnishes like peacock feathers, aroid blooms, and wheat. Not your mother’s wedding bouquet, to be sure, but Kardashian’s flowers are a continuation of a trend we’ve been seeing in horticulture.
