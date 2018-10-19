What doesn’t look like a moot point, at least in the show’s timeline, is Brendan’s case. His case is tried en banc during this episode, and Nirider is considerably more confident than she was at the first trial. (Brendan’s mother comes to this trial.) These recreations of the trials have been fascinating, using court sketches — or court-style sketches — to make an animated video of the court room. These conversation are high-level court conversations, and it’s a testament to the power of Making a Murderer that they’ve been made fascinating. Ultimately, the court accuses Nirider of requesting a new law, something the court cannot do in review of a habeas request.