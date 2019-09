Thankfully, after all this, Zellner, the hardest worker of all , gives a rundown of the most important evidence in this case. Or in her case, at least. She needs to know if Bobby Dassey left the property after Halbach did; if he did, then maybe he followed Halbach when she drove out to the quarry property where the cell phone tower picked up her signal. A woman in a wig does this reenactment for Zellner. It’s not as riveting as the court, but cool nonetheless, especially when it replays and reverses. She concludes that Teresa, according to Steven’s story, left the property at 2:38 p.m. According to this reenactment, Bobby would have been able to follow Teresa when she made a left turn onto Q road. He must have asked her to do a hustle shot. But then, he doesn’t do a hustle shot. This is all according to Zellner’s recreation. Remember: Zellner found the porn on his computer. According to Bryan, Bobby’s lying. There's more, though. This web is expansive.