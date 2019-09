As new suspects come and go , Making a Murderer had to address the other side of things eventually. The show has no access to Teresa Halbach’s family, so it can’t present the Halbach side of the story . This episode tries to do some devil’s advocate work, in part by playing the audio from Brendan’s trial. The three judges assigned to Brendan’s case are pretty much resoundingly against his appeal. They have a point; Brendan confessed to a grisly crime after a three hour interview, which, in terms of law enforcement, isn’t that long. Some of the details didn’t come “from the media,” the judges point out. This must mean that he came up with them himself. (That’s not 100% certain, but that’s what’s believed.) This is the first point in the case that Laura Nirider seems nervous. During the trial, her voice shakes. She answers some questions by saying she doesn’t know. She insists that Brendan has a disability, but, when questioned about the disability, says that his I.Q. isn’t pertinent to her argument.