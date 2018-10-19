For all her huffing and puffing, her work isn’t going peachy, either. The evidence she retrieved (two bloodstain cuttings, two bloodstain swabs, a swab from the ignition area, and a swab from the hood latch of the Rav 4) wasn’t significant, although she does conclude that the swab from the hood latch has to have been falsified. She and Karl Reich — a forensic DNA expert — conclude that the profile obtained from the swab must have actually been a groin swab from when Steven was first taken into custody. Investigator Wiegert was present when this swab was taken. He was also the person who turned in the hood latch swab. So: What if Wiegert took the swab and then turned it in, claiming it was a swab from the hood?