In episode 4, Making a Murderer has cruelly — or perhaps stupidly — dangled a new suspect in front of viewers. A missing suspect has been a widening hole since the series first started . Without a new suspect, Steven's innocence seems less sure, despite Zellner's confidence. The new suspect is Josh Radant, and he's ultimately a dead end. Or, at least, the show isn't convinced that Radandt is involved. When pressed, he cooperates with Zellner. After a full episode of asking "did Radandt do it?" the show is forced to conclude that no, that hole is still wide open. The episode also dangles Brendan's innocence in front of us, which we first learned about in episode 3 , playing the same game. Will he be released? He won't, but we have to endure the possibility that he might. That moment of hope is more painful than anything the case has offered thus far. In short: This episode has a lot to say, but it retracts information just as quickly as it offers it.