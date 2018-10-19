Then, finally, there's Josh Radandt, the man that Zellner suspects actually killed Teresa. Radandt maintains that he didn’t do it. He doesn’t actually appear on camera, instead appearing in tiny glimpses from law clerk Kurt Kingler’s iPhone footage. (Clearly, the filmmakers weren’t allowed to accompany Zellner on this meeting.) Radandt is clear that he didn’t do it, but he helps Zellner with her case against the cops. He tells her that at the time he told the cops about the fire sighting, the cops seemingly wanted him to report a bigger fire than he actually saw. Moreover, the pelvic bones (Teresa’s bones) were found on Manitowoc County Quarry, not on Radandt's property. Radandt, a villain before this episode, now seems like a hapless individual who hopes not to stay involved in this case. At this point, most people involved in the case seem lost — except Kingler, that is, the single most confident law clerk I’ve seen on television.