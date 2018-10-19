The latter involves a lot of “recreation,” Zellner’s favorite hobby. In season 1, Dean Strang and Jerry Buting suggested that Steven’s blood had been taken from an old vial that served as evidence in the first murder case. (Steven’s first wrongful conviction.) Zellner tried to pursue this theory and failed, in part because the blood found in the Rav 4 is too old and in too little quantity. Her newer theory is in regards to the cut on Steven’s finger — the same cut that allegedly gushed blood onto the steering wheel. Steven says that he bled into his bathroom sink on the evening of November 3. When he returned to the trailer, his blood was gone, seemingly mopped up by someone meticulous. In order to prove that this was how Steven’s blood ended up in the Rav 4, Zellner dismantles Steven’s sink. It’s at this point the show enters Steven’s trailer, which seems frozen in time. This is in many ways more tragic than seeing Steven in prison. He left to go to prison, and his trailer stayed obediently still.