Zellner’s next item on her to-do list was the matter of Kratz’s “luring” tale. She’s still unmasking Mr. Kratz, a thing she pledged to do in the very first episode of this season. Kratz alleged in his book (and on every morning show ever) that Steven lured her to the auto lot with the intention of killing her. This is based on the fact that the reservation for the photo shoot was under Barb’s name. The photoshoot was a “hustle shot,” a job arranged by Teresa Halbach herself.