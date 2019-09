I am sick of seeing Brendan’s confession tape. Seeing him lounge on a loveseat with his hand over his mouth. Seeing him mutter. Last episode’s trial proved that Brendan’s confession isn’t as dubious as Nirider and Drizin are convinced it is. Or rather, it could be an involuntary confession — we just don’t have enough information to assume that it was. (Brendan, I think, could have some insight here, but he rarely speaks on camera . What’s his alibi? How did he unfurl such a sordid tale in front of the investigators?) This episode begins with Brendan’s confession once more , as if to remind us that a 16-year-old boy’s life is at stake. The power of this clip is waning, though. I’ve seen it too many times and my head is too far down the Making a Murderer hole; it’s hard to determine what’s what.