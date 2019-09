Making A Murderer Part Two arrives today (one of Netflix's many, many premieres) with another ten episodes that take a careful, patient look at the case of Steven Avery . In December 2015, Netflix released the first 10 episodes of Moira Demos' and Laura Ricciardi's docuseries , one of the first major drops from the streaming site. Each episode meticulously recounted the many trials of Avery, which have lasted for years. The trials eventually wrapped Brendan Dassey into its lair , entrapping him in a life sentence with the possibility for early release in 2048. By the end of season 1, Making a Murderer had a lot left to discuss. Including: did Manitowoc County actually make a murderer of Steven Avery?