Will There Be A Making A Murderer Season 3?

Nearly three years after Making a Murderer first premiered, filmmakers Laura Ricciardi and Moira Demos have brought the second half of Steven Avery and Brendan Dassey's story to Netflix. The uncle and nephew were convicted for their involvement in the 2005 murder of photographer Teresa Halbach at the Avery family salvage yard in Manitowoc County, WI.
Premiering today, season 2 is not short on suspense as Avery's dogged new attorney, Kathleen Zellner, takes on his case, relying on new forensic technology to demonstrate just how Avery's case was mishandled by his former defense team. Cancel all your plans for the weekend, because there's no way you'll be able to tear yourself away from the thrilling 10-episode season.
But what about when you're done and want more MaM? Will there be a season 3, or are Demos and Ricciardi wrapping up the true crime phenomenon? According to their recent interviews, there are some hints that Avery and Dassey's story is not over yet, especially since their convictions still stand. Representation for Netflix did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the series' future.
Speaking with Cosmopolitan, Demos said a continuation is possible, "Maybe [there could be a third season]... I heard that documentaries come in tens!"
She added: "It's hard to imagine what a true end to a story with so many threads and so many people who have gone through so much, would look like. We certainly have deep connections to many people in this story. For us, the questions of continuing past this Part 2 will be the same questions that were there when we finished Part 1: What is the story that’s taking place at this point? Can we maintain or gain access to it, and does it offer something new? So we will continue asking those questions."
But don't hold your breath. Even if Netflix signs on again, we might be waiting for a while. The legal system is not known for its speediness, and it did take a full three years for the filmmakers to film, edit, and release season 2. Still, die-hard fans will no doubt wait as long as necessary to see this story through.
