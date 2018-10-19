Undeterred, Zellner takes the case to the Wisconsin appeals court. She also implicates Eisenberg, the forensic anthropologist from the 2007 trial. Eisenberg apparently recorded several bones in her evidence, more than were mentioned at trial. These bones were all found in the Manitowoc County Quarry, the same place where Zellner believes Halbach died. Moreover, these bones aren’t solely from Halbach. Plus, the bones have cut marks, which suggests the body was chopped or sliced — probably by a small saw. In the original trial, Halbach’s body wasn’t believed to have been sliced. In short: Once again, the defense withheld information. The bones, in the original trial, weren’t even that important. They were seen as possibly human. Kratz called it conjecture and put the bones theory to rest. (The bones were a big part of Strang’s case.) Zellner believes them to be human bones, according to the state expert, plus, the bones have been cut.