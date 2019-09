So do we, but the likelihood of that happening seems very low. Making a Murderer is an exercise in futility, a modern Book of Job. Zellner, Drizin, and Nirider fought as hard as they could against the law’s constraints. Still, they met failure. Three of the seven judges on the seventh circuit sided with Brendan’s team. Steven’s case hasn’t even been reconsidered. Drizin and Nirider are taking the case to the U.S Supreme Court. For the task, they hire Seth Waxman to argue in front of the Court. Waxman is fascinating — he’s a lawyer who has frequently appeared in front of the Supreme Court — but he’s come in at the eleventh hour. (Actually, this is the tenth, if we’re counting.) Waxman wants the case to represent others involving juvenile confessions in general. Unfortunately, this is something a rabid audience already knows has failed. In June, the Supreme Court declined to see Brendan’s case