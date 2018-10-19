Kendall Jenner's Stalker Rearrested As Model Goes On Crusade Against TMZ

Kendall Jenner’s alleged stalker was arrested Tuesday, when he was found lounging by the model’s pool. He was then rearrested on Thursday, when he showed up again.
John Ford was arrested for the second time this week for trespassing and violating a restraining order, TMZ reports. Refinery29 has reached out to the LAPD for confirmation.
This is not the first time Jenner has had to deal with stalkers— in 2016 and 2017, she took out restraining orders against two other stalkers, one of whom had been sending her “creepy love letters.”
It’s understandable that Jenner is fed up at this point. Yesterday she called out TMZ on Twitter, saying the news outlet was a part of the problem. She retweeted the story about Ford, adding “and how do you guys think these terrifying people know where my house is? cuz you release not only photos but my location. it is so beyond unsafe. is this not our one ounce of privacy we can get??? …”
“i understand what i’ve signed up for but when you release the exact location to where i live THAT is when you’re putting my life in danger. your home is your safe haven, but for me, cuz of outlets like you, my home is anything BUT. you should be ashamed of yourself.” the model continued in a second tweet.
It seems Kendall is not the only one fed up with the attention. Her sister Kylie shared the tweets on her Instagram story, underlining “it is so beyond unsafe” and adding “FACTS” to the second tweet.
It is unclear how Kris Jenner will handle the situation. The Kardashian matriarch has a close relationship with Harvey Levin, who is head of TMZ. The two have previously had a “symbiotic relationship,” with the Kardashians and Jenners often providing exclusives to TMZ in exchange for a platform.
"We reported on a public criminal case that has been filed against this individual [Ford]. We never reported on her location," a representative from TMZ told Refinery29 when asked for comment about Kendall's tweets.
