While most of us wait until the last minute to put together just one costume, Kylie Jenner is ahead of the game. The star revealed on Twitter that she has already planned for three costumes. And, being the busy entrepreneur that she is, she found a way to make putting together a costume much easier for herself (and all of us) by releasing a Halloween makeup collection.
While most makeup brands are releasing holiday collections months in advance, Jenner is reminding us that we're actually still in October. The brand took to Instagram to announce its Halloween-themed collection — a first for the brand — with limited-edition 3-D packaging.
Each order comes with a pair of 3-D glasses, so you won’t have to run to your local theater to snatch a pair. The collection includes an eyeshadow palette, four lipsticks, a lip kit, one glitter gloss, two liquid glitter eyeshadows, and a silver highlighter. The palette features matte and shimmer shadows in Halloween colors like orange, purple, and green, plus additional neutral shades. And similar to her 21st birthday release, Jenner went all out and gave each product a playful name like Hello Pumpkin, Go Ghost, and Witch And Famous.
Jenner gave her a followers a closer look at the products on Instagram Stories — with videos showing off the packaging and her signature swatch videos. She also shared her excitement over all the positive feedback. "Thank you so much for the love," she wrote." "It's such an amazing feeling working on something for so long and to finally show you guys and you LOVE it!! This has been such a fun collection to create."
And if, unlike Kylie, you still have no idea what you'll be dressing up as for Halloween, no worries – you have a few weeks left to come up with ideas and think of creative ways to use the cool colors in Kylie's latest launch. Kylie Cosmetics' Halloween Collection will be available on October 12 at kyliecosmetics.com.
