Chrissy Teigen Is Already Writing Another Cookbook, But This Time, There's A Twist

Despite having just released her second cookbook Cravings: Hungry For More and launching a cookware and tabletop line for Target, Chrissy Teigen is already working on another big project.
While hosting her own event at the New York City Wine and Food Festival on Saturday, Teigen revealed that she is writing a cookbook with a different audience in mind: children. According to People, the television host said of the new venture, "I know kids have really simple palates and we all want to make them more refined, but they're just kids, so we're gonna do stuff that kids are going to love."
Advertisement
It might seem like an extremely quick turn around for Teigen to announce her next book project less than one month after the release of her second cookbook, but that's pretty much par for the course for the author/model/influencer. After releasing her first cookbook, Cravings: Recipes for All the Food You Want to Eat, in February 2016, it didn't take long at all — just five months to be exact — for Teigen to begin hinting on social media that she had another book already in the works. Now that she's officially a lifestyle guru, it seems that Chrissy has sped up even more.
While writing a cookbook for kids seems like a totally new undertaking for Teigen, it might not actually be that much of a stretch for this mother of two. Her first two cookbooks both include recipes that her 2-year-old daughter Luna loves to eat. In fact, during a recent Build Series interview, Teigen explained that Luna's favorite recipe from Cravings 2 is the Thai Soy-Glazed Fried Ribs. "She can put down like seven to ten... I just had to cook for a morning show, and it was shocking how many she could put down. I am very proud of her," the mom said, laughing. So, clearly, Teigen has some kid-approved recipes up her sleeve.
While talking about the project at her #CravingsFest event this weekend, Teigen added that she hoped it would be "Lune-approved." In April, the model told Refinery29 that having Luna made her change her approach to recipe development and cooking, and because of that she was able to "nail" her second cookbook. For her next cookbook, it looks like her daughter will be contributing in even more concrete ways. With the chapters in her first two cookbooks devoted to Teigen's own mother's recipes, it seems cookbooks are about to become a tradition that spans three generations for this family.
Advertisement