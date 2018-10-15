How To Get Through Calling Off An Engagement

First, she suggests having at least one person in your corner who can take care of you post-breakup and who won't judge you for calling your wedding off. Then, tell a handful of people who can spread the word for you — there's no need for you to be the one calling every aunt, cousin, and old college roommate to tell them the wedding is off. You could even send out postcards to let everyone know that the wedding is off, instead of having to tell people in person or over the phone. Whatever you decide to do, take care of yourself first.