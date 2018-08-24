This Week In Ariana Grande & Pete Davidson, The Couple Went Back Into The Spotlight

We're BACK, baby. I'll admit, I've been sweating it over this column these past few weeks, because without Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande's frequent Instagram comments back and forth, it's much harder to get an inside look at their relationship. However, with the release of Sweetener and Monday's VMAs, the two finally took their relationship public — in the traditional celebrity way, at least. What used to be reserved for Instagram Stories is now happening on the red carpet, with the couple making their official award show debut followed by a bunch of interviews that gave us all the info we need about the upcoming wedding.
Of course, this doesn't mean there wasn't any social media drama. Just last night, Grande clapped back at a publication for insulting Davidson's appearance, her Instagram Stories were still filled with snaps and videos of Davidson, including one from his recent performance at Auburn University. Because of this, we somehow learned even more about his penis. Who is asking for this?
Ahead, see everything Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson got up to this week.