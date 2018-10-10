How Deciem's Troubled Founder Became The Subject Of An Alt-Right Conspiracy

The first comment in the thread references Arkancide, the long-running conspiracy theory that the Clintons are cold-blooded murderers who have no problem getting "rid of" those who could bear as witnesses to their alleged misdeeds. It's an absurd theory, and speaks to a wider, more dangerous ideology, at that; these are the same people who baselessly alleged that the Democratic party was running a child sex trafficking operation out of a Washington, D.C., pizza parlor, accusations that culminated in a man storming the restaurant and firing a rifle inside. They are the same people who believe that the Illuminati is real and that the Rothschild family is responsible for all the world's ills, and that Barack Obama is part of a sleeper cell sent from Africa to destroy the United States — and they've embraced Truaxe as one of their own.