Get 50% Off Your Favorite Beauty Products At Macy's Big Sale

Whether you already have a shiny red Macy's credit card buried somewhere in your wallet, or you can't remember the last time you stepped foot through the sliding glass doors of a department store, let us remind you: Macy's has the deals. And it's more than just 70% off leather crossbody bags and cast iron cookware — the beauty selection is fresh.
Starting Friday, you can get half off the makeup and skin-care products we all know and love both online and in Macy's stores. It's all a part of the retailer's huge "10 Days of Glam" blowout sale. Every day, from October 12 through the 21, you can get your favorite beauty buys for the low, like a Sunday Riley skin-care kit (which is just $30 — the lowest we've ever seen a C.E.O. serum), Too Faced Better Than Sex mascara, Benefit's Hoola Bronzer, and much more. Scroll through the full list of name brand finds on super sale next week, ahead.
