We Tried Fall's Orange Blush Trend On 7 Different Skin Tones

It's officially the season of orange, and we've decided to go all in. We know what you're thinking: Coral tones are doable, especially when you've got a bit of color... but orange? Won't that make you look like, well, an Oompa Loompa? According to Pinterest, searches and saves for orange blush are up an enormous 250% year on year, especially in Japan, where the trend is reigning supreme at the moment. And while the move from failsafe pink to tangerine is a bold one, it works.
"It’s a trend-based choice," says Pablo Rodriguez, backstage makeup artist and director of artistry for Illamasqua. "Pink blush will always be there, but lips and cheeks with a lot more yellow tones in the mix are stronger than ever this year, even for winter. Think tonic oranges and terracottas."
But, Rodriguez adds, it does depend on your skin tone. "If you want your makeup to look more natural, pink blushes work better, especially on warmer complexions, but orange can look incredible on olive skin tones," he says. "If you like contrast, you can definitely switch this up. Overall, though, peaches and corals always give a healthy glow. Don't be scared — think of it as blush and bronzer mixed together in one product."
Sold. Ahead, we show you the best orange blushes of the season on seven Refinery29 UK staffers...