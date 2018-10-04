She continues: "My customer is the woman who is interested in buying beautiful comfortable shoes that are made really well and have enough restraint in their design that they can wear them beyond the season that they buy them in. There is a lot of noise in fashion at the moment, and I wanted to design for the woman who really values style and buying something that is beautifully made and can stand the test of time. The styles I designed speak to someone interested in fashion and design — they have a perspective that stands out and look smart, but they are not covered in embellishment and ornament."