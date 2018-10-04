If there's one footwear category we're willing to invest in, it's boots. When it comes to fall footwear, we have high hopes for finding quality shoes that will take us through this winter (and hopefully the next). And still, we're hesitant to spend a lot on something that's sure to get so well-loved.
So, when we caught wind of new shoe brand Labucq, founded by Lauren Bucquet, the former design director of Rag & Bone footwear and accessories, our ears perked right up. Its debut collection of mules, heels, boots, and flats is made entirely in Italy using the highest quality leathers, suedes, and hardware. Pricing runs between $195 and $495, hitting that sweet spot of affordable luxury.
With 10 years at Rag & Bone under her belt, Bucquet knows a thing or two about quality shoes (she developed a lot of the brand's most iconic styles, including the Newbury boot). Plus, Marcus Wainwright, Rag & Bone's co-founder, is an investor in Bucquet's company, so he clearly trusts her vision. And we do too.
"Because of my experience, I knew there was a way that I could actually deliver on that unfulfilled promise of designer quality at direct prices," Bucquet tells Refinery29. "I want to build an iconic brand that women will trust for years to come. I think the best way to get there will be to keep designing and making good products and making other women happy in their shoes."
She continues: "My customer is the woman who is interested in buying beautiful comfortable shoes that are made really well and have enough restraint in their design that they can wear them beyond the season that they buy them in. There is a lot of noise in fashion at the moment, and I wanted to design for the woman who really values style and buying something that is beautifully made and can stand the test of time. The styles I designed speak to someone interested in fashion and design — they have a perspective that stands out and look smart, but they are not covered in embellishment and ornament."
In line with the launch, Bucquet has highlighted some of the women that represent the brand in her eyes in an editorial on her website. But enough from us: Are you ready to get shopping? Click on to scoop up these new investment styles for yourself. If you're anything like us, you'll probably be wondering where these shoes have been your entire life.