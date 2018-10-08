Holiday weekends during the fall are exciting for a handful of reasons: there's the potential day or two off from work (a.k.a. scaries-free Sunday), there's the crisp apple-picking and pie-eating weather, and then there's the promise of major seasonal sales. This coming Monday October 8 officially marks Indigenous Peoples Day — also known as Native American Day, or an amended Columbus Day. This generally observed three-day weekend marks the kickoff for a multitude of annual fashion and home sales — a whole slew of which are already starting to heat up online.
From big name furniture shops to trendy decor sites, we're rounding up all of the major steals you and your apartments won't want to miss this season. These stores are offering slashed prices on memory foam mattresses, mid-century modern couches, unique decor pieces, statement rugs, and much more. Scroll on for all of the home sales you can shop now — and be sure to check back for the rest that will keep on rolling out through the upcoming weekend.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.