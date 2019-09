Urban Outfitters Wants You To Be Kim K With This “Influencer” Halloween Costume

It would hardly be a stretch to say that influencer culture has never been more prominent than it is right now. In fact, the near-ubiquitous presence of influencers and their carbon-copy Calabasas style may have imprinted on you to the point in which you have found it necessary to dress up like something truly spooky for Halloween this year: a bonafide influencer. If so, Urban Outfitters wants to help you with that.