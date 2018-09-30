Urban Outfitters Wants You To Be Kim K With This “Influencer” Halloween Costume

It would hardly be a stretch to say that influencer culture has never been more prominent than it is right now. In fact, the near-ubiquitous presence of influencers and their carbon-copy Calabasas style may have imprinted on you to the point in which you have found it necessary to dress up like something truly spooky for Halloween this year: a bonafide influencer. If so, Urban Outfitters wants to help you with that.
Behold: the store’s new “influencer”-themed Halloween costume, which will set customers back $59 for a pair of gray leggings and a slightly lighter-gray sports bra. And, uh, that’s it.
On one hand, it’s the rare example of a Halloween costume you may truly be able to wear again. On the other, $59 for a pair of leggings and a sports bra? Plus the necessary addition of $70 FILA sneakers, $14 sunglasses, and a $10 baseball cap? All for a Halloween costume? Honestly, can’t you just go shopping in your closet for this stuff?
Of course, the costume was not created at random. This “influencer” costume bears an uncanny similarity to an outfit Kim Kardashian West, the OG influencer, has been spotted wearing, right down to the long, platinum blonde wig. (This wig is also available for purchase on Urban Outfitters’ website, separately from the “influencer” costume, for $16.99.) In fact, the costume almost seems to be wishing for a lawsuit from the Kardashians, with a line in the description saying that it is worthy of a “superstar influencer.”
So, should you wish to be an “influencer” this Halloween, know that you have the means to go right ahead and do it. But you should also know that you probably won’t be the only one with this idea — and, if you do it the way Urban Outfitters would like, it could cost you quite a bit.
