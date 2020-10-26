Zara’s New Halloween Section Is Full Of Pieces I Would Wear Year-Round

With Halloween just days away, it’s no wonder that every brand under the sun (or, you know, fog and rain) is releasing its take on spooky, costume-ready collections. Yandy is, unsurprisingly, offering a series of questionable costumes, including “I Voted” pasties and a look inspired by the college admissions scandal, while Dolls Kill released sparkly alternatives perfect for a last-minute Euphoria costume. At Zara, though, the Halloween collection isn’t meant to be packed away on November 1 but, rather, worn all year long.
In the new Halloween section of the Spanish brand’s website, you’ll find a selection of velvet mini dresses, metallic pants, and fringe dresses that are more reminiscent of Fashion Month's best runway looks than anything that goes “boo!” in the dark. Even so, with the right styling, each piece in the 30-piece collection can be as much a David Bowie costume as a New Year's Eve ensemble, or, for that matter, a look to wear on Saturday night — that is, a Saturday night not during COVID-19. That’s because, in addition to elbow-length elbow gloves, a chain-link bra top, and a black-and-white collared dress made for Wednesday Addams, the collection also includes some of today’s most sought after trends, from knee-high riding boots to puff-sleeved mini dresses.
Ahead, see for yourself how Zara made the most of Halloween this year by clicking through our favorites from the holiday edit.
