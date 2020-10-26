Zara’s New Halloween Section Is Full Of Pieces I Would Wear Year-Round

In the new Halloween section of the Spanish brand’s website, you’ll find a selection of velvet mini dresses, metallic pants, and fringe dresses that are more reminiscent of Fashion Month's best runway looks than anything that goes “boo!” in the dark. Even so, with the right styling, each piece in the 30-piece collection can be as much a David Bowie costume as a New Year's Eve ensemble, or, for that matter, a look to wear on Saturday night — that is, a Saturday night not during COVID-19. That’s because, in addition to elbow-length elbow gloves, a chain-link bra top, and a black-and-white collared dress made for Wednesday Addams, the collection also includes some of today’s most sought after trends, from knee-high riding boots to puff-sleeved mini dresses.