12 Halloween Costumes Ideas Straight From Haute Couture

Paris Haute Couture is a spectacle not unlike Halloween — over-the-top costumes, too many parties to go to in too short of a time frame, lots of gift bags that are all treat, no trick. So for the 99% of us who aren't buying hundred-thousand dollar hand-beaded gowns, the biannual event is really a great time to start brainstorming costume ideas. Last year, we had Gigi Hadid as a bouquet at Moschino, this year we have butterflies straight from Valentino couture.
There's a lot that can be gleaned from haute couture that isn't as prominent during the other fashion weeks: the makeup is bolder, the styling is more daring. The looks that come down the runway span from being unbelievably fantastical to almost possibly practical if it weren't for a multi-thousand dollars price tag. So if we can't have the real thing, we can improvise — even if it's just for one night. Come October 31, wear lots of hairspray, find a chic overcoat, and let your imagination run wild. At the end of the day, Halloween is all about confidence — and obscure runway references that only your most fashion-minded friends will get.