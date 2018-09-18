Television offers an entirely different level of fandom, adoration, and bonding, if you will — the same goes for the Emmys red carpet. We feel like we know Issa Rae and Elisabeth Moss personally, and we're cheering them on, screaming, 'You better work, girls.' It feels like we've spent hours of our lives with Abbi Jacobson and Ilana Glazer, who are both presenting this evening, so we want them to show up and slay. We feel such a personal connection to the women of television that we just can't wait to see what they'll show up wearing.