Every awards show has moments that make us laugh, squeal, and even cry. From the SAGs to the VMAs, we've chuckled out loud and Tweeted faster than we even knew our fingers could type, all at the hand of our favorite celebrities. And still, despite an awards season that seems to be less of a season and more of a year-round thing, we have a special place in our hearts (and homes) for our television favorites. The men and women being honored at Monday's Emmys are those we welcome into our hearts — and living rooms.
Television offers an entirely different level of fandom, adoration, and bonding, if you will — the same goes for the Emmys red carpet. We feel like we know Issa Rae and Elisabeth Moss personally, and we're cheering them on, screaming, 'You better work, girls.' It feels like we've spent hours of our lives with Abbi Jacobson and Ilana Glazer, who are both presenting this evening, so we want them to show up and slay. We feel such a personal connection to the women of television that we just can't wait to see what they'll show up wearing.
Despite the fact that we're not actually BFFs, we're rounding up our favorite ladies in our favorite looks from the night, ahead. You can bet we'll be shouting "Yaaas" at our TV screen all red carpet long — because we know they'd do the same for us (or so we'd like to think).