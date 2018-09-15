Curls, Mustaches, & Happy Trails: Inside The Life Of Nick Jonas' Groomer

"The happy trail? I think it's masculine — and body hair, in the right way, is sexy on a man. The thing you have to do with thigh or stomach hair is make sure it's going in one direction, blended with the bronzer, but kind of messy so it looks natural. Around [Nick's] stomach, I use the Artis brush to pull the hair to the middle line and go downwards, which can help shape the abs. I've definitely been known to contour abs. There are a few selfies out there that had some Marissa contouring, for sure."