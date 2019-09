Miles Teller Is Deeply Sorry For Dyeing His Hair Blond

This story was originally published on July 15, 2016.Miles Teller is the latest celeb to hop on the hair-color-transformation wagon — and the reactions have not been entirely positive. The Divergent actor was practically unrecognizable at the ESPYs last night with his new, yellow-blond hair. It's certainly a dramatic change from his natural brown color, and it looks like it could be a Sun-In experiment, or stop on the way to platinum And yet this major change happened weeks ago, according to his girlfriend's Instagram . Why hasn't he been keeping us all in the loop?!