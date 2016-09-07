Story from Celebrity Beauty

Miles Teller Is Deeply Sorry For Dyeing His Hair Blond

Samantha Sasso
Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images.
Update: Kylie Jenner may have received all the applause for her recent platinum dye job — but Miles Teller had a different experience. The actor, who sent Twitter into a frenzy over his blond transformation last month, uploaded a photo of himself back in the salon chair returning to his dark roots. He captioned it: "Dear internet, I'm sorry I dyed my hair blond. I never meant to hurt you. Please accept this apology."

It's good to have you back, Teller.

This story was originally published on July 15, 2016.

Miles Teller is the latest celeb to hop on the hair-color-transformation wagon — and the reactions have not been entirely positive. The Divergent actor was practically unrecognizable at the ESPYs last night with his new, yellow-blond hair. It's certainly a dramatic change from his natural brown color, and it looks like it could be a Sun-In experiment, or stop on the way to platinum.

And yet this major change happened weeks ago, according to his girlfriend's Instagram. Why hasn't he been keeping us all in the loop?!
Many fans took to Twitter to share their reactions to his look. There's love, there's hate, there's confusion. Who knows? Maybe it's for a movie role. Also, no need for name-calling, people. Sometimes, a guy's gotta switch things up. Miles, you do you.
