Gordon Ramsay Wants To Do A Cookbook Swap With Chrissy Teigen

For over two years, we've been looking forward to the official launch of Chrissy Teigen's second cookbook. And, it turns out we're not the only ones. Because Gordon Ramsay is also releasing a brand new cookbook this month, chef Ramsay thinks the two of them should do a little cookbook swap.
Yesterday, Teigen posted a boomerang of herself holding a copy of her forthcoming cookbook while sticking out her tongue. In the caption, she wrote in all caps, "Countdown time! 7 days til my second cookbook Cravings: Hungry For More Is Out!!!" and then included instructions for pre-order.
Unsurprisingly because of the success of her first cookbook and just because she's Chrissy Teigen, many fellow celebs like Angela Kinsey, Jordin Sparks, and Mario Lopez commented to say congratulations and express how excited they were to get their hands on the book. Among those well-wishes was a comment from Gordon Ramsay that said, "Congrats ! Trade you for my new one ?"
The comment has now been liked over 200 times and has received two responses from fans. However, Teigen has yet to respond to either take Ramsay up on his offer or turn him down. Perhaps, she thinks the famous chef can afford to buy his own copy of her cookbook. Or, maybe she simply hasn't forgotten the time Ramsay said her meatball sub, a dish that will be featured in the new cookbook, looked like "a seagull shit all over it"on Bravo, her favorite network.
