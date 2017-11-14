Jordin Sparks Announces Pregnancy & Secret Summer Wedding

Jordin Sparks has been busy since she won American Idol a decade ago. She's released three albums and starred in multiple TV shows and movies — and it looks like she's had a lot of excitement in her personal life, too. Sparks is married and expecting her first child, People reported on Tuesday.
Sparks and model Dana Isaiah secretly got married in July, the magazine reports, and their first child is due in the spring. Apparently, they eloped in Hawaii surrounded by close friends on July 16.
"We're both really excited," Sparks told People. "He's been like, 'I want to shout it from the mountain tops!' We're really proud to be married to each other and to be celebrating this."
Advertisement
The couple told People that they connected over their Christian faith and that they didn't move in together until they were married.
"A couple days after we had actually met, I was like in my head. 'That's going to be my husband! That’s my husband right there,'" Sparks told People. "When I'm with him, I feel comfort and safety and calm and peace, and those aren't things that I normally felt. So it was a little wake-up call for me."
Before meeting Isaiah, Sparks dated Sage the Gemini and Jason Derulo. It sounds like she and Isaiah are super happy now, though — congratulations are in order for the happy couple.
"I'm extremely grateful, because life is nuts," Sparks told the magazine. "This is the best part so far, because I have [Dana], and I have this little one, and I have a new family. I'm the most content I've ever been in my life."
Advertisement