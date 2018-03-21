Based on all the reboots and sequels that come out of Hollywood each year, rehashing an already popular idea definitely helps bring a project to life. Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay has proven this once again with his forthcoming Fox TV show 24 Hours To Hell & Back.
Yesterday, Fox announced the premiere dates for its summer shows, and included on the list was Gordon Ramsay's brand new series. The first episode of 24 Hours To Hell & Back will air on Wednesday, June 13. It seems to be fairly similar to a few of Ramsay's other shows and not just because it has the word hell in its title.
In each episode of 24 Hours To Hell & Back, Chef Ramsay will try to help a struggling restaurant avoid shutting its doors. He will give the restaurants a full makeover, renovating the space and retooling the menus, which is not dissimilar to what he does on both Kitchen Nightmares and Hotel Hell. The one big difference, though, is that in 24 Hours To Hell & Back, he has — you guessed it — just 24 hours to get things turned around at each restaurant.
It's clear that the time limit is the show's key feature. Both Fox and Gordon Ramsay seem to hope that the intensity and stakes will draw in viewers who may have grown tired of the regular restaurant takeover show model. On the show's official page, Fox Broadcasting Company's president of alternative entertainment and specials, Rob Wade, wrote, "Watching [Ramsay] try to save these businesses, not to mention restore the livelihoods of hardworking men and women, really puts the pressure on – and doing this as the clock ticks, challenges him like never before." So, what do you think? Are you going to watch?
