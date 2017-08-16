Who comes to the top of our minds when we think of celeb chefs with cast iron strong constitutions? Gordon Ramsay, of course. The fearless food star is widely known and recognized for being a force of culinary nature both in and out of the kitchen — and most of the time (okay, maybe all of the time) he isn't sorry about it.
The man can even make something as simple as scrambled eggs seem cutthroat. Which is exactly why when we caught wind of the chef admitting a TV-related mistake, we were all ears to find out what it could possibly be. Was it a botched recipe? One curse word too many on his hit (and aptly named) show The F Word? Or maybe a merciless contestant critique that crossed the line? As it turns out, Ramsay's biggest regret has to do with the 2014 cancellation of his show: Kitchen Nightmares.
According to The New York Daily News, the chef explained, "I got fed up with Kitchen Nightmares because I was getting s--t...So I woke up one morning and I thought ‘F--k it, I’m done.’...Yes it was wrong to pull my own show off air, but that's that." We've never considered Ramsay to be someone who wavers, especially, in the face of criticism, so this regret came as a surprise to us.
That said, Ramsay's confession still ends up feeling fearless in the end — because it was served with a promise for redemption. The chef alluded to an upcoming show currently in the works that, he told The New York Daily News, will be, "Way, way, way better than ‘Kitchen Nightmares,’ but along those lines.” We can't wait to tune in for round two. Hopefully the new show involves the many versatile sides of Gordon Ramsay that we have come to know and love.
