Gordon Ramsay's Food Tastes So Good It Made This Chef Cry

We’ve long been using Gordon Ramsay’s original recipes to wow our dinner guest and our own taste buds. We’ve also always paid close attention to the Michelin-starred chef's cooking tips that he shares on his many show and on social media — our burger patties have never been the same since we took his suggestion of adding butter to them as they cook. When we follow Ramsay’s lead in the kitchen, things almost always pan out, and yet, apparently we’re still really missing out by never having had the opportunity to try food prepared by the chef himself. This fact became quite clear when, thanks to FoodBeast , we came across a Hotel Hell clip recently shared on Gordon Ramsay's YouTube channel. The clip shows the head chef at The Keating Hotel in San Diego break down in tears upon trying Chef Ramsay's food. Yep, apparently, he's that good.