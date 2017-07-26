Gordon Ramsay's Food Tastes So Good It Made This Chef Cry

Chef Rutherford's histrionics continue throughout the show, and he gets especially emotional when Gordon Ramsay finally joins him in the kitchen to help overhaul the hotel's menu. During this scene (which starts at 3:39 in the YouTube clip below), Ramsay says, "For the hotel to have a fighting chance of turning a profit, I've got to find a way to reignite Chef Brian's love of cooking." And, it doesn't take long for Ramsay to do just that. The hotel's chef gets so excited when he sees Gordon in action, he begins to dance around. And then, the tears come. Upon tasting Gordon Ramsay's seared scallops, this chef begins to cry. We may not be able to try Gordon's cooking, but we definitely need to at least get our hands on that scallop recipe.