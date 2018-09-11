Many of 2018's biggest food trends fall into the plant-based arena. Oat milk has all but taken over and different versions of the Impossible Burger have popped up at restaurants and stores across the country. It seems everyone who's anyone is getting on the plant-based bandwagon. That, of course, includes celebrities, which is why it's so fitting that at this year's Emmy Awards Governors Ball on Monday, plant-based menu items will be aplenty.
Just like last year, Chef Joachim Splichal and his team at Patina Catering will create extravagant dishes for some of television's biggest names. However, this year's menu will be updated to reflect 2018's food fads. According to Chef Splichal, "We’ve incorporated more variety than ever before, with healthy, plant-based options, as well as renditions on Patina classics."
One of the trendy plant-based dishes the stars will be treated to is Cashew Ceviche, a vegan twist on a dish that's typically made with cured raw fish. This take is instead made with lime-marinated cashew, hearts of palm, cucumber, leche de tigre, avocado mousse, and crispy blue corn. Other vegan and vegetarian options being served at this Monday's event are Sweet Corn Agnolotti and Truffle-Scented French Fries. Guests will also find what's being called a "Farmers’ Market Edible Garden," which includes five salads that feature locally-sourced seasonal produce. For dessert, there will be a vegan Coconut Chia Seed Tapioca.
For celebs that aren't too interested in a plant-based diet or who are simply looking to buck 2018's biggest trends (and not just through their red carpet looks), the Patina Catering team will offer plenty of meat-forward and dairy-filled options. Those stars can look forward to menu highlights like Brown Butter Gnocchi, Hand-Carved Flat Iron Steak, Cave-Aged Mini Gruyere Popovers, Nashville Hot Fried Chicken Sliders, Angus Beef Sliders, Filipino BBQ Chicken Skewers, Gooey Grilled Cheese, and Olive Oil Poached Salmon. While we don't know who will walk away with an Emmy this year, we do know one thing: TV's A-listers will be dining well come Monday.
