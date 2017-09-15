Here's What The Stars Will Be Eating At The Emmys Governors Ball

There are some people who get excited about the Emmys because of the red carpet. Others are dying to see who takes home the trophy in each category. And then there are food nerds like us, who anxiously await news of what's on the menu at the Emmy Awards Governors Ball — which is basically an epic afterparty for everyone who is anyone in the TV industry.
This year guests will be treated to three delectable courses from Chef Joachim Splichal and Patina Catering. While the meal is sure to be fancy — its theme, after all, is "Golden Grandeur" — the chefs are also committed to sustainability practices such as sourcing seasonal produce from local farms.
The starter course is called "Last of the Heirlooms," and the star ingredient in the dish is, you guessed it, local heirloom tomatoes. Each plate will feature a few slices of vibrant tomato as its base, with sliced dinosaur plums and scoops of red quinoa placed on top. The dish gets a drizzle of charred leek vinaigrette and a dollop of balsamic jelly and is finished with a few basil leaves and a sprinkling of sea salt.
Next, celebs will be served a decadent pan roasted filet mignon. Accompanying the beautifully prepared steak on this plate is a colorful mix of mission figs, asparagus, purple marble potatoes, and roasted red flame grapes. That's all served with a creamy horseradish purée and whole grand mustard sauce.
Last but certainly not least, the final course is the Alunga Brownie Bar. The bar is served with Dulce de leche, roasted cherries, and cherry gel, and topped with edible gold leaf, in keeping with the dinner's theme.
Perhaps the best part of the meal? This year, Patina Catering has also partnered with L.A. Kitchen, a nonprofit whose goal is empowering, nourishing, and engaging the Los Angeles community through reclaimed food. As part of this collaboration, L.A. Kitchen team members will be among the over 200 cooks working on preparing this impressive meal on Sunday evening. Good food for a good cause? We can't even be mad we weren't invited.
