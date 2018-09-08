The makeover scene has become so common in teen rom-coms that it’s an inescapable trope of the genre. We’ve come to expect it. Whether it’s Sandy in Grease going from girl next door to greaser dream girl in order to prove her hopeless devotion to Danny Zuko, Cher Horowitz helping her best friend get the attention of her crush in Clueless, or Zack Siler in She’s All That proving that he can turn any girl into the prom queen, viewers are repeatedly presented with the narrative that in order for women to get the guy, they have to change their appearance.