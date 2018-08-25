While Trump Was Stanning Kim Kardashian, She Was Stanning Ariana Grande

Ever since that now-infamous Oval Office meeting, President Donald Trump has been a noted fan of Kim Kardashian West.
That support continued when Trump spoke at a Republican fundraiser in Columbus, OH on Friday, where he only had good things to say about Kardashian and her husband, Kanye West.
Most of the president’s remarks were copied straight from his typical stump speech — which included touting the national economy (while he and his family have had notable overseas business ties), railing against illegal immigration (which he often weaponizes as a fear tactic to rally supporters), and insulting Democrats (as he ignored the failing health of a prominent member of his own party).
But NBC News reports that between these talking points, he threw in a little shout-out to the Calabasas couple.
“Kanye West has some real power,” Trump said, after claiming his popularity spiked after receiving the rapper’s support. “He has a good wife, too, in Kim, I’ll tell you. She really is. She did a great thing. A great thing.”
Trump was referring to his pardoning of 63-year-old Alice Marie Johnson, who was sentenced to life in prison for a first-time drug offense. She was imprisoned for over 20 years. Kardashian met with Trump in May to discuss prison reform and make a case for granting Johnson clemency, which he did within days of the meeting.
“That was because of Kim Kardashian. So I think that was — I think that was terrific,” Trump said.
Kardashian has not yet publicly responded to Trump's remarks.
But a quick look at her Instagram shows Kardashian has things on her mind besides politics. During the same evening as the president’s speech, Kardashian posted a photo of herself looking away from the camera, her back to a mirror. She’s photographing her reflection, the caption reading, “Say good night and go….” — a direct reference to Ariana Grande’s latest album, Sweetener, which features a track called “goodnight n go” (a fizzy cover of the airy Imogen Heap single from 2006).
One of Kardashian’s last publicly known communications with Trump was in June, which she revealed during a July appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! The news made headlines after she said she’d taken the call during a photo shoot where she was mostly naked.
So no one really knows when, or if, Kardashian will jump back into the political fray. But at least for now, she’s clearly got the president’s stamp of approval.
